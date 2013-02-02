Happy Birthday, Shakira! Try On Her Hair Now

Happy Birthday, Shakira! The Colombian singer and new mom to son Milan Piqué Mebarak turns 36 today. Celebrate her big day by giving yourself a hip shaking Shakira makeover in our Hollywood Makeover Tool. Simply upload your picture to virtually try on on her enviable wavy blond tresses, no extensions required. Then be sure to share the result with your friends on Facebook and Twitter. Click the link below to get started!

MORE:• Shakira Welcomes a Baby Boy• Usher and Shakira Join The Voice• New Clips From Les Miserables