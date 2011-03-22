Happy Birthday, Reese Witherspoon! Her 5 Hottest Looks Ever

Reese Witherspoon turns 35 today, and to celebrate, we've rounded up some of her hottest style moments! Off duty, she's the master of relaxed, cool-mom street style. But when she hits the red carpet, it's striking gowns and flirty (but never too sexy) strapless dresses. "I admire Reese's confidence in her personal style and her decisions," says designer Narciso Rodriguez of the Water for Elephants star. "She knows exactly what to wear." Click through the gallery to see five of Witherspoon's best-ever looks.

