Happy Birthday Ralph Lauren!

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren; Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage; James Devaney/WireImage; Imaxtree
Joyann King
Oct 14, 2009 @ 10:55 am

Today is Ralph Lauren's 70th birthday and in honor of the iconic American designer we wanted to relive some of our favorite Ralph moments. From Gwyneth Paltrow's perfect-in-pink Oscar moment to Blake Lively's yellow floral Gossip Girl finale gown, Ralph Lauren's beautiful, yet classic aesthetic is the secret behind his momentous career. His most recent collection only furthered this belief—chock full of denim and blues that gave nod to the American cowboy and the good life, his Spring 2010 collection was nothing if not classic Ralph Lauren. Happy Birthday Mr. Lauren!

