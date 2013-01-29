Happy Birthday, Oprah Winfrey! See her Transformation

Happy 59th birthday, Oprah Winfrey! From her start as an up-and-coming host on A.M. Chicago to her 25-year run as a daytime talk show host, the television visionary has had many changing looks throughout the years. To celebrate her birthday, take a look back to see how Winfrey has transformed by clicking through the gallery below.

