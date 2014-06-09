Happy Birthday, Natalie Portman! See the Oscar Winner's Transformation Through the Years

Image zoom Ralph Dominguez/Globe, Bertrand Rindoff/Getty Images

Happy Birthday, Natalie Portman! The compelling Harvard-educated actress and former InStyle cover girl turns 33 today.

The multifaceted beauty wows across many genres, from dramas to comedies to superhero action flicks (we’re still drooling over her on-screen romance with Chris Hemsworth in Thor), not to mention her notoriously hilarious rap on Saturday Night Live.

The starlet has proven she will go to great lengths to personify her characters, from shaving her head in V for Vendetta to going through eight hours of dance training per day in preparation for her Oscar-winning performance as a prima ballerina in the psycho-thriller Black Swan.

Apart from lighting up the big screen, the Portman is a stunner as a face for Dior since 2010 and has previously served as the youngest jury member of the 61st Annual Cannes Film Festival. She also advocates for many humanitarian causes, such as anti-poverty initiatives and animal cruelty (she's also a renowned strict vegetarian).

The worldly actress, who possesses a dual American and Israeli citizenship, recently relocated to Paris with her husband, dancer and choreographer, Benjamin Millepied, whom she met on the Black Swan set and their soon-to-be 3-year-old son to support Millepied’s new directorship of the Paris Opera Ballet.

Not one to kick back for too long. The petite actress has a full plate. Later this June, Portman will join fellow A-listers Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant and Hayden Christensen as the jury members for the upcoming 17th Shanghai International Film Festival. The leading lady will also star alongside Ewan McGregor in her upcoming self-produced western Jane Got A Gun, set to release in early 2015, and soon after, will debut her directorial feature: the adaptation of A Tale of Love and Darkness.

From bright-eyed teenager to red-carpet stunner, see the award-winning actress's transformation through the years.