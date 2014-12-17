Happy Birthday, Milla Jovovich! See Her Best Looks Ever

Happy birthday, Milla Jovovich! Today the actress-model-singer triple threat turns 39. The Ukraine-born Jovovich started modeling at 12 after iconic photographer Herb Ritz spotted her during a standard headshot photoshoot. She quickly rose among the fashion world ranks and found herself on magazine covers and becoming the face of brands such as Miu Miu.

Jovovich also worked steadily in film with memorable parts in Dazed & Confused, Chaplin, and The Fifth Element. But she really made her mark when she landed the role of Alice, the heroine in 2002's Resident Evil, which has since had four follow up films. She married Paul W.S. Anderson, the franchise's producer, in 2009 and the couple are currently expecting their second child together (her pregnancy delayed filming on the upcoming Resident Evil: The Final Chapter).

Pregnancy hasn't slowed down the effortlessly fashionable Jovovich when it comes to style. She tells InStyle that she knows just how to avoid looking like, as she calls it, “a big octopus lady.” Her secret? Wearing “something sleek. Make the less of me that I can. Take up less room.” Celebrate Jovovich's birthday with a glance back at her best looks of all time.

