The Evolution of Birthday Girls Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Perfect Poses

It seems like just yesterday Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were playing the wide-eyed, hammy Michelle Tanner on Full House and yet somehow today they turn 29 years old.

While we're still holding out hope that the twins take part in Netflix's upcoming Full House reboot, which John Stamos is producing, we would understand if they had to pass. After all, they are as busy as ever with their booming fashion line The Row. Earlier this month at the CFDAs they took home the womenswear designer of the year award—their second time winning the honor—and they just unveiled The Row's resort 2016 collection.

In addition to being talented designers, the Olsens have long had great style and very keen sense of posing together on the red carpet. Click through our gallery to see how they've had their poses perfected since 1991!

