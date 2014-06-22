Happy Birthday, Marion and Tabitha! SJP's Adorable Twins Turn Five Today

Image zoom Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Happy birthday, Marion and Tabitha! Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's adorable twin daughters turn five today, and they are already turning into quite the little ladies. Seen above backstage at a showing of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella on Broadway, it's clear that the twins have inherited their mother's taste for fantastic fashion (and love of shoes!), but each with their own added sense of style. In the February 2014 issue of InStyle, SJP told us that the twins are "as different from one another as they could possibly be physically, emotionally, disposition-wise—probably politically." We love a little individuality!

