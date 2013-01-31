Happy Birthday, Kerry Washington! See Her Best Looks Ever

Kerry Washington turns 36 today! The star of Scandal and Django Unchained is a staple on our Look of the Day list, and is known for taking risks with her style. But she always looks gorgeous, whether she's wearing (from left) embellished sheer Miu Miu at the Golden Globes, bright and colorful J. Mendel, white lace Rodarte at the SAG Awards, or a printed Giles gown. She is also quite adventurous with her hairstyles, and impeccably dressed in her role as Olivia Pope on ABC's Scandal. Here's wishing the inspirational star the best of birthdays!

Plus, see more of her best looks ever!

