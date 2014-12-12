Happy Birthday, Jennifer Connelly! See Her Best Beauty Moments

Happy birthday, Jennifer Connelly! The talented actress rings in her 44th year today. Connelly began modeling at the age of 10, and appeared in magazines before taking on a career in films, and eventually taking a break from acting to further her education; she attended Yale and later transferred to Stanford. The human rights activist transitioned from romantic comedies to critically acclaimed dramas, but it was her role in A Beautiful Mind that earned Connelly her first Golden Globe and Oscar. Since then, the raven-haired beauty has been the face for Balenciaga, Revlon, currently for Shiseido. In honor of Connelly's birthday, take a look back at her changing looks from pre-teen model to elegant movie star.