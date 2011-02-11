Happy Birthday Jennifer Aniston, Marc Jacobs for Playboy and More!

1. Jennifer Aniston turns 42 today! Happy birthday to the happy woman. [People]

2. Marc Jacobs designed a Playboy bunny tee. Proceeds from sales of the $35 will be donated to Designers Against AIDS. [WWD]

3. Tell your boyfriend: Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen's The Row line now includes menswear. [Refinery29]

4. The last two dresses Leona Lewis wore, she designed herself. Multitasker, she is. [Racked]

5. Justin Bieber sold 1 million bottles of his OPI nail polish line. And his new movie Never Say Never comes out today. Must be nice. [Gawker]

6. Clinique developed a mascara to be used only on the bottom lashes. We'll take it! [The Cut]