Happy Birthday, Jaime Pressly! See Her Transform from Rising Star to Sophisticated Actress

Happy 37th birthday, Jaime Pressly! From roles in quirky comedies such as Not Another Teen Movie and I Love You, Man, to dalliances in music videos for bands like Aerosmith ("Girls of Summer") and Dave Matthews Band ("The Space Between"), the blond bombshell has had no shortage of exciting projects. And there's more to come! The Emmy Award–winning actress and My Name is Earl alum recently premiered her new starring role on TV Land’s Jennifer Falls and landed a major role on the second season of CBS comedy Mom. In addition to gearing up for two upcoming movie releases—thriller Keepers and comedy Lost in Austin—Pressly and Robin Thicke (yes, that Robin Thicke) just debuted a straight-to-video rom-com called Making the Rules this past May. Nope, we didn't believe it at first either!

