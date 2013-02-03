Happy Birthday, Isla Fisher! See Her Transformation

Happy 37th Birthday, Isla Fisher! As one of the stars of the upcoming film adaptation of The Great Gatsby (she plays Myrtle Wilson), the Australian actress is no stranger to the glitz and the glam of Hollywood, but over the years she’s kept her beauty routine easy, maintaining her signature fiery locks. In honor of her birthday, click through the gallery to see her complete transformation from fresh-faced newcomer to sophisticated star!

