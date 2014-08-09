Happy Birthday to Hollywood Funny Girl, Anna Kendrick!

Happy birthday, Anna Kendrick! The Pitch Perfect star, who earned her first Tony nomination at just 12 years old, turns 29 today. Since receiving an avalanche of other accolades from her 2009 Up in the Air performance with George Clooney, the quirky actress has shot up the ranks of Hollywood It girls with her budding talent and witty demeanor, and we just can’t get enough of her (or of her hilarious Twitter account, which is nominated for one of InStyle’s Social Media Awards!).

From roles in blockbuster sensations such as The Twilight Saga and 50/50, to having a Billboard chart-topping musical hit with "Cups (When I’m Gone)," Kendrick has had her pick of some of the most exciting upcoming projects in the industry.

Her latest debut—in Broadway musical adaptation The Last Five Years—has sold out in most foreign markets even before making its official debut at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

However, before the funny girl reprises her role as the rebellious leader of the Bellas in the highly anticipated Pitch Perfect 2 next spring, Kendrick will join Johnny Depp and Emily Blunt in Disney’s modern fairytale twist Into the Woods as Cinderella, which will debut on Christmas Day.

To celebrate her birthday, check out our favorite Anna Kendrick style moments!