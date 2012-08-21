Happy Birthday, Hayden Panettiere! See Her Transformation

Image zoom Ron Galella/WireImage ;Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

It’s Hayden Panettiere’s birthday! The beachy blonde turns 23 today, and we’re saying happy birthday by seeing how she transformed from a child actor into a red carpet fixture. (Fun fact: Hayden voiced the loveable insect princess Dot in 1998’s A Bug’s Life when she was just nine years old.) See her transformation in the gallery below, then catch her on the small screen, when she returns to TV in ABC's Nashville starting October 10th!

