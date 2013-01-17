Happy Birthday, First Lady Michelle Obama! See Her Best Looks Ever

It's First Lady Michelle Obama's birthday today! Just a few days before her husband, President Barack Obama, is scheduled to once again take the oath of office during his official inauguration, our ever-stylish First Lady will ring in her 49th year. Whether she's wearing (L to R) Michael Kors, Chris Benz, Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen, or Zero + Maria Cornejo, Mrs. Obama is always impeccably dressed from head to toe. Her style is so inspiring that designer Tracy Reese even made a shoppable version of her Democratic National Convention dress for Anthropologie. And in honor of her special day, the First Lady even (finally!) joined Twitter. Go follow her, and  happy birthday from InStyle, Mrs. Obama!

