Happy Birthday, Elton John! We've Always Appreciated Your Glitzy Showmanship

Happy birthday, Elton John! The legendary musician, who rings in his 68th year today, is one of the most successful recording artists of all time---and has a bounty of awards and accolades to prove it. With a career spanning five decades, the Grammy winner has collaborated with a medley of artists ranging from Queens of the Stone Age and Janet Jackson to Lady Gaga and Eminem. Aside from John has used his superstar status to raise funds for AIDS research, eventually starting up his own eponymous charity in the early '90s to continue supporting the fights against the epidemic.

The icon, who got hitched late last year, has no plans of slowing down since launching his Vegas show, The Million Dollar Piano at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. And if his recent Instagram snapshot is any indication of how he plans to celebrate the big 6-8, we're thinking John is in for a real treat:

Backstage fun at Caesar's Palace with Brandon Flowers, Miles Teller, Jimmy Carr, Bradley Cooper and Jonah Hill. #CaesarsPalace #MillionDollarPiano #ShareTheLove A photo posted by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Mar 23, 2015 at 6:51pm PDT

RELATED: Go Inside Elton John and David Furnish's Wedding Day