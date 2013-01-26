Happy Birthday, Ellen! See Her Transformation

Talk show host, comedienne extraordinaire, and Portia de Rossi's better half Ellen DeGeneres turns 55 today! From her days as the star of her own self-titled sitcom, to her presently never-ending supply of witticisms when she sits opposite stars like Drew Barrymore and Britney Spears on her talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen has had us laughing for years. Take a peek below at how she transformed from her Southern upbringing in Metairie, Louisiana to beloved Hollywood star. Happy birthday, Ellen!

