Happy Birthday, Ellen! See Her Transformation

20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection; Noel Vasquez/FilmMagic
Meghan Blalock
Jan 26, 2013 @ 9:00 am

Talk show host, comedienne extraordinaire, and Portia de Rossi's better half Ellen DeGeneres turns 55 today! From her days as the star of her own self-titled sitcom, to her presently never-ending supply of witticisms when she sits opposite stars like Drew Barrymore and Britney Spears on her talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen has had us laughing for years. Take a peek below at how she transformed from her Southern upbringing in Metairie, Louisiana to beloved Hollywood star. Happy birthday, Ellen!

See Ellen's transformation!

MORE:Portia’s New Short ‘DoEllen Makes Forbes’s “100 Women”Finding Nemo 2 Is Happening!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!