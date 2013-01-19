Happy Birthday, Dolly Parton! See Her Transformation

Happy Birthday, Dolly Parton! The longtime country music superstar and spitfire actress turns 67 today. The industry veteran, who has been sporting her signature frosted-blonde coif ever since she made her debut, has always taken a fun approach to her style. “I got to fixin’ myself up," Parton has said of her teenage years. "I wanted my clothes tight, my makeup bright, my nails long, my lips red. I got into it." And today, the songstress continues to embrace her Barbie look. In honor of her birthday, click through the gallery to see how this ageless star has weathered the years with equal parts grace and sass!

