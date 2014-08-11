Happy Birthday, Chris Hemsworth! See Why He's One of Hollywood's Hottest Dads

We're big fans of the Hemsworth brothers, and today the eldest, Chris, turns 31. The Australian actor first made his way into our hearts as the title character in 2011's Thor and then dazzled us again the following year in The Avengers. Since then, we haven't been able to take our eyes away from Hemsworth—partly due to his dashing looks, charming sense of style, and acting prowess, but also because of his down-to-earth personality.

"You can spot Chris from a mile away—not only because of his good looks but because of an overwhelming warmth that pours from him. He is, simply put, a great guy," Charlize Theron, his Snow White and the Huntsman costar, said of Hemsworth in InStyle’s May 2012 issue. But sorry ladies—this handsome actor has been married to Elsa Pataky since 2010, and the two have three adorable children together.

Happy birthday, Chris Hemsworth! Celebrate by taking a look at other hot dads in our gallery.