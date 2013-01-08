Happy Birthday, Carolina Herrera! See Stars Who Love Her Looks

Meghan Blalock
Jan 08, 2013 @ 10:05 am

Happy birthday, Carolina Herrera! The Venezuelan fashion designer who is as known for her timeless designs loved by Emily BluntJulianne Hough, and Renee Zellweger (arguably her biggest fan) as she is for her signature crisp white button-up turns 74 today. The designer sets the standard of chic ladylike designs, whether it's a runway-to-bridal gown or a collection filled with romantic frills and light fabrics. Happy birthday, Carolina! See more stars who love her designs in the gallery.

