Happy Birthday to Bridesmaids Star, Kristen Wiig! See the Funny Girl's Best Red-Carpet Looks Yet

Kristen Wiig turns 41 today and we’re ready to paaartyyy! In addition to leaving us in stitches with her hilarious impressions, the Emmy Award–nominated Saturday Night Live comedienne has provided us with years of solid quotable material from her starring role in the critically acclaimed comedy Bridesmaids (a film she co-wrote with actor pal Annie Mumola and earned a plethora of award nominations).

Coming up next, Wiig is reuniting with her Bridesmaids co-writer to create a new comedy that will also serve as the funny lady's directorial debut. Even though the film’s name and release date have not been confirmed, we’re already ecstatic about the comedic possibilities from this witty duo. In the meantime, we will anxiously await the premiere of Wiig’s upcoming dark comedy Welcome to Me at the Toronto International Film Festival next month, also starring James Marsden and Will Ferrell!

Celebrate this funny girl's birthday by taking a look at her best moments on the red carpet!