Happy Birthday, Betty White! See Her Transformation

If anyone deserves to have a lot of fun on her birthday, it's iconic funnylady Betty White. The pop culture phenomenon turns 91 today! Whether she's guest-starring in rap videos or helping give Kim Kardashian a makeover, the five-time Emmy winner has charmed the world with all her hilarious hijinx. See her transformation from beautiful Hollywood newcomer to viral sensation, in the gallery below!

