Happy Birthday, Baby Spice! Emma Bunton Turns 37

Getty Images (2)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jan 21, 2013 @ 1:00 pm

It's Emma Bunton's birthday! Having earned the name Baby Spice as the youngest member of '90s girl group sensation the Spice Girls, the star turns 37 today—and what a year she has had! Bunton reunited with the rest of the five-piece pop phenomenon at the Olympics' Closing Ceremony and for the opening night of Viva Forever: The Musical, a new show on London's West End featuring the groups' most iconic hits. To celebrate Baby Spice's birthday, we're taking a look back at our 11 favorite Girl Power moments brought on by the Spice Girls. Click through for a lot of '90s-inspired fun!

MORE:• The Spice Girls’ Signature Looks: Then and NowViva Forever: The Musical Opens in London!• The Spice Girls at the Olympics

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!