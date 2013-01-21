Happy Birthday, Baby Spice! Emma Bunton Turns 37

Getty Images (2)
It's Emma Bunton's birthday! Having earned the name Baby Spice as the youngest member of '90s girl group sensation the Spice Girls, the star turns 37 today—and what a year she has had! Bunton reunited with the rest of the five-piece pop phenomenon at the Olympics' Closing Ceremony and for the opening night of Viva Forever: The Musical, a new show on London's West End featuring the groups' most iconic hits. To celebrate Baby Spice's birthday, we're taking a look back at our 11 favorite Girl Power moments brought on by the Spice Girls. Click through for a lot of '90s-inspired fun!
