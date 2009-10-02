Happy Anniversary Mr. and Mrs. Obama!

On October 3rd in 1992, our President and First Lady tied the knot in Chicago. Even back then Mrs. O was the picture of stylish sophistication in an off-the-shoulder satin gown and princess-length veil; President Obama also kept it classic in a black tux. Seventeen years later, the Obamas are still going strong. Who couldn't see the love between them as they danced together at the Inaugural Ball in January? We're guessing the President has some extra-special plans to commemorate another year of wedded bliss, so stay tuned to our style diary to find out what Michelle Obama wears for their big night out. Congrats to our First Couple!

—Jeanine Edwards