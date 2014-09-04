Happy Anniversary, Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon! The Couple Celebrate 26 Years Together

Happy anniversary, Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon! The couple, who met on the set of 1998's Lemon Sky in their 20s, are ringing in 26 years together as husband and wife.

In February 1998, Bacon, 56, and Sedgwick, 49, graced the cover of InStyle and chatted candidly about married life and kids. "After a few weeks [together], I would wake up in the morning with this feeling in my tummy," Sedgwick recalled of the time when she knew their relationship was destined for something serious. "I remember thinking, What is that feeling? I'm not sure, but it feels like home."

The pair, who are parents to Travis, 25, and Sosie (Miss Golden Globe 2014!), 22, boast one of the most stable, longstanding marriages in Hollywood. Their secret? "My parents were married forever," Bacon says. "To accomplish that feat it's essential that both of you have similar ideas about morality—the difference between right and wrong, integrity, honesty, compassion."

