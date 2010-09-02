Happy 9-02-10 Day!
Credit: Andrew Semel/FOX
Happy 90210 Day! The totally made-up holiday (Today’s date is September 2nd, 2010 - 9-02-10. Get it?), has those of us who are old enough remembering some of our favorite moments from the original ‘90s teen drama, Beverly Hills 90210. As we looked at photos from the series, our nostalgia gave way to a few, “I can’t believe I wore that!” fashion flashbacks. Oh, the baby-doll dresses, scrunchies and high-waisted jeans! Click through our gallery to see Brenda, Brandon and the gang and tell us which questionable trends you rocked back in the day. Donna Martin graduates!