Happy 53rd Birthday, Tom Ford! See 20 Celebrities Wearing His Designs

Happy birthday, Tom Ford! The designer, whose creations have been spotted on Hollywood's elite (hello, Jennifer Lawrence!), turns 53 today. The Austin native has not brought his penchant for design to Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, but also found time to direct the Oscar-nominated film A Single Man in 2009, which starred Colin Firth and Julianne Moore. And the best news for Tom Ford lovers? The designer finally launched e-commerce this year—our sartorial dream come true!
From Naomi Watts to Jennifer Lopez, celebrate Tom Ford's birthday by seeing celebrities wearing his designs.