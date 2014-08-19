Happy 51st Birthday, John Stamos!

Happy birthday, John Stamos! The actor, who first got his start on General Hospital at the age of 18, turns 51 today. Perhaps best known for his charming smile and ageless good looks, Stamos broke out with his role as Uncle Jesse in the ’90s sitcom Full House and continues to find success in acting. Following his stint on the hit show, the actor starred in roles on Broadway, appeared on ER for four years, and had a stint on Glee. More recently Stamos has starred in commercials as the face of Oikos Greek yogurt and appeared in the movie They Came Together, opposite Amy Poehler and Paul Rudd.

Click here to see Hollywood's hottest men talk style in our gallery.