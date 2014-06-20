Happy 47th Birthday, Nicole Kidman! See Her Most Memorable Beauty Moments

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, All Action/Retna Ltd.

Happy Birthday, Nicole Kidman! The Grace of Monaco actress, who also covered our March issue this year, turns 47 today. Known for her roles in Moulin Rouge and her Oscar-winning portrayal of Virgina Woolf in The Hours, Kidman is a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. Although the natural redhead has a successful acting career (she boasts 3 Golden Globes, 1 Oscar, and countless award nominations), Kidman promises she's not immune to nerves. "I always try to push through fear," she told InStyle. "People always say, 'Oh, you take such risks,' or 'You're brave.' And I'm like, 'Well, if you only knew—inside I'm really frightened!"

Celebrate Nicole Kidman's birthday by taking a look back at her best beauty moments, starting with this gem from 1983--red curls and all!