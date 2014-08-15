Happy 42nd Birthday, Ben Affleck! See His Cutest Moments with Wife Jennifer Garner

It's a big day for Ben Affleck—the actor turns 42 today! And it seems this two-time Academy Award winner has a lot to celebrate. Affleck's newest film, Gone Girl, based on the best selling novel by Gillian Flynn, is hitting theaters in October, and he's currently filming the highly anticipated Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, in which he plays Batman. But Affleck has other talents besides acting (and being easy on the eyes)—he's also a writer, producer, director, humanitarian, and loving husband and father. "You know how as a kid you picture yourself with a tall, handsome husband, and you imagine him cuddling your baby? Ben is that, like, on crack," his wife, actress Jennifer Garner, previously told InStyle. Cue the aw!

