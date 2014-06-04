Happy 39th Birthday, Angelina Jolie! See Her Transformation Through the Years

Image zoom Ralph Dominguez/Globe, Bertrand Rindoff/Getty Images

Happy 39th birthday, Angelina Jolie! The sultry actress has fostered a multifaceted Hollywood career that spans from action maven to drama queen (she earned an Oscar for her supporting role in 1999's Girl, Interrupted), and she even took on the role of movie director for the first time with 2011's In the Land of Blood and Honey. And last week her most recent flick opened to major box office success. Maleficent raked in $170 million internationally, giving Jolie the biggest opening weekend of her career, which is just icing on the cake!

Among her many accomplishments is her humanitarian work: She served as a United Nations goodwill ambassador for more than 10 years and is currently the special envoy of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees. And as a mother of six and partner to Brad Pitt, Jolie seems to have found a balance of family and career. But alas, the actress's swan song may be imminent—she recently hinted at her desire to spend less time on the big screen and more time behind the scenes.

