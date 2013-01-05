Happy 35th Birthday, January Jones! See Her Transformation

Mad Men's Betty Draper turns 35 today! January Jones grew up in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where she worked at a Dairy Queen before moving to New York to take her turn—just like Betty!—as a model. Now starring alongside Jon Hamm, Christina Hendricks, Elisabeth Moss, and the rest of the show's acclaimed cast, Jones moved beyond mod to become one of Hollywood's most stylish, with a look that encompasses everything from Draper-esque mod dresses to high-fashion gowns as Versace's frontwoman. Celebrate her big day by seeing how she's transformed over the years in the gallery.

