Happy 34th Birthday, Michelle Williams! See Her Two-Decade Transformation

Happy birthday, Michelle Williams! The Oscar nominee turns 34 today. The Montana native first got her start on the teen classic Dawson's Creek, and her fame quickly gained momentum after she made a foray into film. The actress garnered numerous Oscar nominations and earned a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in the film My Week with Marilyn. Williams even gained critical acclaim during her stint on Broadway, where she played Sally Bowles in Cabaret.

Celebrate Michelle Williams's birthday by taking a look back at her transformation, from high school sophomore to Hollywood A-lister.