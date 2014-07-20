Happy 34th Birthday, Gisele Bundchen! See the Supermodel's Best Style Moments

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Happy Birthday, Gisele Bundchen! The Brazilian-born bombshell, who turns 34 today, first caught our attention as a Victoria's Secret Angel, but quickly built up her resumé by representing notable brands like Balenciaga, Pucci, Chanel (including a recent appointment as the face of Chanel No. 5) and H&M just to name a few. Most recently, the mother of two presented the coveted World Cup trophy to the German team.

Although her career continues to sky-rocket and evolve, Bundchen's three all-important assets have remained constant: her strut, flawless mane and savvy style (on and off the red carpet!), all of which continue to awe us. Plus, off-duty, she plays wife to NFL quarterback Tom Brady and mom to son Benjamin Brady and daughter Vivian Lake Brady. Hats off to the multitasking supermodel on her special day!

