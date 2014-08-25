Happy Birthday to Mama-to-Be, Rachel Bilson! Take a Look at Her Adorable Maternity Style

Happy 33nd birthday, Rachel Bilson! Hailing from a show business family of directors and producers, the brunet beauty quickly rose to fame as the snarky Summer Roberts in the popular teen drama The O.C., and has since sizzled on the big screen in flicks like Jumper and The Last Kiss as well as become a boho-chic street style icon. Nowadays, the Hart of Dixie star and the (oh-so-stylish) mother-to-be is busy preparing for the arrival of her first little one with beau Hayden Christensen and we can’t wait to see what adorable garb their little babe will surely sport!

