Happy 31st Birthday, Andrew Garfield!

Ernesto Ruscio/WireImage
Grace Gavilanes
Aug 20, 2014 @ 7:14 am

Happy birthday, Andrew Garfield! The actor, who first garnered attention for his role in The Social Network, and is now best known from his onscreen character Peter Parker aka Spiderman, turns 31 today. The California-born actor (he grew up in the U.K.) is also a philanthropist: Garfield supports Stand Up to Cancer, Starlight Children's Foundation, and Worldwide Orphans Foundation—and has been photographed promoting several other causes in paparazzi shots with girlfriend Emma Stone. Love!

