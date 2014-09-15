Happy 28th Birthday, Poppy Delevingne!

Happy Birthday, Poppy Delevingne! The British model and older sister of Cara Delevingne turns 28 today. A newlywed, who donned a gorgeous Chanel Couture gown for the big day with hubby James Cook, the elder Delevingne is a total street style star and admirer of all things fashion, such as sitting front row this season at NYFW! We're excited to see what's next for Poppy, who is currently enjoying wedded bliss and will undoubtedly continue to wow us with her impeccable ensembles from across the pond at London Fashion Week.

