Happy 25th Birthday, Hayden Panettiere! See Her Transform from Child Actor to Hollywood Star

Happy birthday, Hayden Panettiere! The star, who is also expecting her first child, turns 25 today. Best known for her roles in the TV shows Nashville and Heros, Panettiere is no stranger to the limelight. The blond beauty made her debut in the animated film, A Bug's Life, at the age of 9, and quickly rose to the top, scoring roles in Ally McBeal, Raising Helen, and I Love You Beth Cooper.

In honor of her birthday, we're taking a look back at Hayden Panettiere's transformation, from child actor to Hollywood star.