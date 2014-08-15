Happy 24th Birthday, Jennifer Lawrence! See Her Best Looks Ever

Happy birthday, Jennifer Lawrence! The actress, who rings in her 24th birthday today, boasts a career actors twice her age dream of. On top of starring in the super-successful Hunger Games and X-Men franchises, Lawrence is the proud owner of an Academy Award and two Golden Globes and is the face of Dior—a favorite of the star's on the red-carpet scene. We've admired J. Law's style since her first Oscars appearance in 2011, where she was nominated for her role in Winter's Bone, and continues to wow us (see above for proof). Here's hoping 24 will bring us even more flawless outfits!

