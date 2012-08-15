Happy 22nd Birthday, Jennifer Lawrence! See Her Best Looks

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; DPA /LANDOV; Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Happy birthday, Jennifer Lawrence! The actress turns 22 today, and she has no shortage of things to celebrate. Not only is she is the Mockingjay, Miss Katniss Everdeen in the flesh as the heroine of The Hunger Games series, she’s also Raven from X-Men, and already earned an Oscar nod for her role in Winter’s Bone. Lawrence has the It Factor off-screen, too, with the ability to work a designer look effortlessly, from body-contouring red Calvin Klein to golden looks by Prabal Gurung and more. So, in honor of her special day, we’ve compiled some of the star’s best looks—click through the gallery to see them all.

