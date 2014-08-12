Happy 22nd Birthday, Cara Delevingne!

Gilbert Flores/Broad Image
Happy Birthday, Cara Delevingne! The English model, who is currently the face of Burberry Beauty, turns 22 today. On top of fronting campaigns and walking the runways at Fashion Week, Delevingne recently received yet another accolade--this time on behalf of InStyle. The model's adorable pet rabbit, Cecil, is nominated for an InStyle SMA in our Super Stylish Pet category. Cecil is up against tough competition, going against cute animals like Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette and Lauren Conrad's dogs Chloe and Fitz.
