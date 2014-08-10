Happy 17th Birthday, Kylie Jenner!

Happy Birthday, Kylie Jenner! At just 17-years-old, the reality TV star has already made quite the name for herself by launching a modeling career, designing a women’s clothing line for PacSun and releasing a science-fiction novel with older sister Kendall. Talk about keeping busy, but we wouldn’t expect anything less when you come from one of the most famous families in the world.

The fashion-forward teenager, whose spunky style is quickly rising in the ranks of those best-dressed, has recently announced her intentions to pursue an acting career and debuted those talents in a promo video for the 2014 Much Music Video Awards in June, an event she co-hosted with Kendall. But even as older sis (who is nominated for one of our Social Media Awards) is beginning to carve herself out a place among the fashion elite with her modeling career, we’re confident it won’t be long until Kylie’s audacious personality boosts her into the spotlight. Watch out Olsen twins, there’s a new dynamic sister duo in town!

