Happy 10th Anniversary Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck! See the Couple's Sweetest Moments Through the Years

It's hard to believe it's been a decade since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner tied the knot! The couple met while filming Pearl Harbor in 2001, but actually fell for each other two years later when they teamed up for Daredevil. And it didn't take long for them to get serious. "When we had our first [child], we had only been together a year. We were babies," Garner told InStyle in 2014. "It happened so fast I hardly remember what we were like before the kids got here. We are just starting to go away for a night here or there."

Now, the two make a point to balance their Hollywood careers with family life, often taking turns working so that one of them is always at home with their three kids, Violet, 9, Seraphina, 6, and Samuel, 3. Like any other couple, their marriage has gone through phases. Garner said: "You can't expect to be courted all the time, but we're definitely in a very mindful place where we're making an effort to be together, do things at the same time, and be loving."

