Hitman: Agent 47's Hannah Ware on Zachary Quinto: "He'd Step Out of a Car and People Would Just Go Crazy"

On a quiet, gray morning at a downtown N.Y.C. photo studio, actress Hannah Ware is wondering about laser treatments. Do you know a good dermatologist? she asks, her light eyes wide, her bare legs peeking through a plush white robe as makeup pro Daniel Martin starts to prep her skin with moisturizing eye patches. One look at her naked, newborn-smooth face and you'd think she has her dermatology game on point. But it's her legs that are under laser focus. On the set of her new film, Hitman: Agent 47, "I had to run and slide on my knees, and everyone was worried." Ware refused a stunt double (and even a set of knee pads). "I said, 'I can do this!'" She nailed it on the first take: "And I've never done action stuff before."

Serena Becker

While new to blockbusters, the 32-year-old actress has been around the tube a few times, most recently starring as a cheating wife in the ABC drama Betrayal and in 2011 as Kelsey Grammer's troubled daughter in the Starz series Boss. "I came to acting late in life, and this is my first big film role." Another recent first that left her awestruck: attending Comic-Con with Hitman co-star Zachary Quinto. "He's Spock from Star Trek! He'd step out of a car and people would just go crazy." Ware, whose character wasn't actually in the Hitman video game that inspired the movie, felt "slightly in shock" from the experience. "After filming, I went by myself to Bali for 10 days," she says, nestling back into the makeup chair between shots. "The massages and flower baths were amazing." And just like that, her inner beauty reporter has returned: "So," she asks, "what do you think of the Clarisonic brush?"

Serena Becker

For Hannah Ware's full feature, pick up the September issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download.

VIDEO: Anne Hathaway on Her Complicated Relationship with Her Hair