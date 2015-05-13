Hannah Ferguson Stars in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's First-Ever "Summer of Swim"

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue isn't just for February anymore--the iconic special glossy is branching out into warmer months with its first-ever off-season photo shoot. Titled Summer of Swim, the new feature stars two-time SI Swimsuit model Hannah Ferguson and showcases some of this year's hottest bathing suit styles that are available to shop now. Summer of Swim launched exclusively on Swim Daily this week, but we have a peek for you right here.

Shot by Nicholas Routzen at the Trump Soho in New York City last month, the photos are smoking hot and totally shoppable--including the Mikoh suit Ferguson is wearing above ($246, mikoh.com). Check out more of her looks below, and read the full story on SportsIllustrated.com.

Courtesy

Beach Riot, $250; beachriot.com.

Courtesy

Tori Praver Swimwear, $121; toripraverswimwear.com.

