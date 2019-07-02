Has Hannah Brown Already Broken Up with the Bachelorette Winner?

Hannah B.’s season of The Bachelorette hasn’t even ended, but apparently her relationship with the season’s winner has.

According to Reality Steve, Brown and presumed final rose recipient Jed have split.

Last week, the reality TV aficionado tweeted that Hannah and Jed had ended their engagement following news that he had been in a relationship when he entered the show.

“I can confirm that Hannah broke off her engagement to Jed earlier this week. They are still ‘together,’ but the engagement is off. This isn't a ‘don't ever talk to me again’ from what I'm being told, but it's also not all rainbows and daffodils either...” Reality Steve tweeted.

(EXCLUSIVE SPOILER)...I can confirm that Hannah broke off her engagement to Jed earlier this week. They are still "together," but the engagement is off. This isn't a "don't ever talk to me again" from what I'm being told, but it's also not all rainbows and daffodils either... — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 27, 2019

Now, Reality Steve is claiming that the Bachelorette couple are “done completely.”

“She’s broken off the relationship altogether. She’s not trying or hoping for it to work out. They are done. And I can also report, their breakup was filmed in LA on camera and we will see that during part 2 of the ATFR airing on July 30th,” he wrote.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Just Made Some Bachelor Nation Enemies

Hannah hasn’t exactly confirmed either of these reports, but this Tweet seems highly suspect:

Patience. Not my virtue. — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 1, 2019

Perhaps Jed will crop up in Paradise to stir some drama?