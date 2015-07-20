What #Fitspo Queen Hannah Bronfman Eats for Breakfast—and How to Make It at Home

If you’ve been following Hannah Bronfman on Instagram, you’re well aware that the DJ/#fitspo queen is a big fan of chia bowls. Every morning, we wake up to mouth-watering shots of her breakfast, so immaculately arranged that it almost looks too good to eat—almost. Since we’re always onboard for a healthy meal option to jumpstart our day (and maybe help us achieve a rock solid beach bod), we reached out to Bronfman for her go-to recipe.

This chia bowl, with apples and nuts, packs enough protein to keep the new face of Clinique’s #FaceForward campaign from getting hungry between meals. “Since I'm always on the go, it's important to have a nutrient-filled breakfast,” she tells InStyle. “This one is super-filling without being too heavy.” The best part? It’s a cinch to make. Bronfman mixes her bowls at night before bed and only allots five minutes in the morning to swirl in a sweet mix of toppings. Read on for the full how-to.

Chia Bowl with Apples and Nuts

Serves: 1

Ingredients

1 cup almond milk

3 tbsp chia seeds

6 apple slices, cut thin

Small handful of raisins

Small handful of pecans

Small handful of pumpkin seeds

A sprinkle of cinnamon

Directions

1. Pour 1 cup of almond milk and 3 tbsp chia seeds into a bowl. Mix well.

2. Place mixture in the refrigerator for 1 hour and mix again. Refrigerate overnight.

3. In the morning add raisins, pecans, pumpkin seeds, apple slices, and a sprinkle of cinnamon to taste.

