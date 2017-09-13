All the Best Moments from the Star-Studded #HandinHand Telethon

It's been a devastating couple of weeks for Americans across Texas, Florida, and parts of Georgia thanks to Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. Flooding and wreckage have left thousands of people stranded, but in spite of the terrifying effects of these storms, we've seen courage, hope, and an outpouring of generosity, and tonight's Hand in Hand Telethon was no different.

Celebrities like Lupita Nyong'o, Bruce Willis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Reese Witherspoon, and many, many more banded together tonight answer phone calls from Americans who wished to donate to help those in need. When they weren't answering phone calls everyone from Oprah to Faith Hill and Tim McGraw highlighted a few of the inspiring stories that came out of Houston and Florida.

While the heartbreaking accounts definitely brought a tear to our eye, the performances from stars such as Usher and Blake Shelton, who did a duet together, to Stevie Wonder's cover of "Lean on Me" helped lighten the mood, as did some playful antics between BFFs Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

VIDEO: People Rescued Pets During Hurricane Harvey

The gathering of all of those A list stars definitely brought in the donations—at the end of the hour-long broadcast, Hand in Hand made 14 million dollars. If you missed the telethon, don't worry! You can still help. Visit handinhand2017.com to donate online or call at 1-800-258-6000 or text GIVE to 80077.

Scroll down to see highlights and some adorable behind-the-scenes Instagrams from the telethon.

We've made $14 million thus far! Bruce Willis and I say thank you! #handinhand A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Sep 12, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

Donate now! #handinhand A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

I'm stalking @oprah while waiting to answer your call!! 1-800-258-6000 or text GIVE to 80077 to give $25 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

Tonight we reach out our hands to aid those affected by the recent hurricane devastation. Tune in now and join us. Together, our voices support, and our hands rebuild. Call 1-800-258-6000 to donate or click the link in my bio. #HandInHand @nicolekidman @lukebryan A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

Me & @jaredleto waiting for you to CALL US! #handinhand A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

Working the phones at the #HandInHand telethon. Donate! Let's talk! 800-258-6000 A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

Even George Clooney came from diaper duty to help! #handinhand #georgeclooney #newdad A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on Sep 12, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT

.@tomhanks #handinhand hand hope you'll join us for the telethon. Going live at 8 pm EST 5pm PST A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on Sep 12, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT