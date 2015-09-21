Handbag Designer Lee Savage Shares Her Favorite N.Y.C. Architecture

Take one look at Lee Savage's clutches and it's clear this designer is inspired by architecture. Geometry, clean lines, and bold structures define her bags—which are carried down red carpets by celebrities as broad-ranging as Naomi Watts, Diane Kruger, and Jessica Alba.

When the Savannah native is in her adopted home of New York, she has a wealth of buildings to conjure her muse. InStyle asked her what she loves most about the city.

Where do you go for design inspiration?

"N.Y.C. art museums are the best for inspiration—whether it be the MoMA for modern art or the Frick Collection for Old World."

What is your favorite building in N.Y.C.?

"I've always loved the Seagram building on Park Ave between 52nd and 53rd for its clean lines, and it was designed by two of my favorite architects: Mies van der Rohe and Philip Johnson. The new Whitney Museum in the Meatpacking District is also one of my new favorites. I recently spent a late afternoon there browsing art and loved the dynamic between indoor and outdoor space. The amount of light that the space receives is incredible for an art museum."

RELATED: 13 N.Y.C. Restaurants to Try

Where should everyone sneak out to if they're in N.Y.C., after the fashion shows have ended?

"The MoMA is my favorite museum, and given its location in Midtown, it provides a nice respite from the chaos of NYFW. The galleries in Chelsea are also perfect for a quick peek in between appointments and shows. I particularly love Paul Kasmin Gallery and their current Frank Stella exhibition."

What is one of your favorite boutiques you would recommend to someone visiting?

"For cool vintage shoes, I go to Flight Club on Broadway. It carries a great assortment of retro sneakers that are hard to find. And for interior design, I love Creel and Gow on 70th and Lex. They carry stunning objects and curiosities from around the world that are sure to dress up any room."

Where will you be grabbing dinner or a drink this week?

"Santina. It's a great new spot in the bottom of the Standard Hotel—beautiful, light, and airy with great Mediterranean food.

Who's your favorite artist right now?

"I'm a huge fan of photography. I love Candida Höfer for her incredible interior shots, as well as Danielle Mourning, whose images are stunningly haunting."

Any other not-to-be-missed sights or architecture while in New York?

"The roof deck on the Surrey Hotel has spectacular views of Central Park and buildings around the Upper East Side and Midtown. It provides a great architectural perspective of the city."

PHOTOS: With a Bit of Performance Art, Hermès Invites Us Inside Their Luxe Parfumerie